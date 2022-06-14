Obituaries for June 15, 2022

Dorothy Dyl

Dorothy Dyl died June 6, 2022.

Her visiting was Tuesday, June 14, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home. Her Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, June 15, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Dorothy was a former EMT in Kearny, a member of St. Stanislaw Rosary Society and volunteer care giver for mentally handicapped people.

Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Joseph M. Dyl. Beloved mother of Karen Pshybyshefski (Edward), Joseph S. Dyl (Gabrielle), Christine Skiver (Greg) and Steven Dyl (Donna)., she was the loving grandmother of Edward, Tara, Danny, Joey, Matthew, Joshua, Andrew, David, Jennifer, Danielle, Melissa, Allyson and Steven along with her great-grandchildren, Taylor, Thomas, Avery, Connor, Madison, Brianna, Cameron, Bryson, Mason, Lily, Noah, Jack, Cole and Calvin.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, click on “ways to give” and then click “Memorial Giving,” scroll to and click on “search for an existing gift fund” under remember a loved one through a tribute gift fund, search “Dorothy A. Dyl Memorial Children’s Fund” then click on it to make your donation.

Phyllis Abromaitis

Phyllis Abromaitis (nee Gaetano), 95, a lifelong resident of Kearny, died June 8, 2022.

Phyllis was born in North Arlington and then grew up in Harrison before moving to Kearny where she lived for (moved to Kearny 1943) 79 years.

She worked many jobs including United Delco, Division of General Motors, in Kearny where she met her former husband, the late Edmund F. Abromaitis Sr. Her last job, for 38 years, was office secretary at Schuyler Elementary School in Kearny. She retired in 2006 at age 79.

Phyllis was the devoted mother of Cassandra Cerone (Abromaitis) and the late Edmund F. Abromaitis Jr., dear sister of the late Carl Gaetano Sr., cherished grandmother of Michael Abromaitis (Jessica), David Abromaitis (Victoria), Nicole Iacovo (Marco), Alexandra Abromaitis (Brian Doyle) , Daniel Cerone and Phillip Cerone. Cherished great grandmother of Aria and Nico Abromaitis, Luca Iacovo and Hendrix Doyle. The loving mother-in-law of Judith Adduchio and the loving aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis enjoyed her day trips to Wind Creek Casino in Pennsylvania and trying her luck at her many scratchoffs. In addition, she was always generous with her time and loved sharing her life experiences with her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She never let an opportunity go by to tell her many stories of her past.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

