Scanner Traffic: NA Post Office evacuated following dizzy customer, strange odor from a package

UPDATE 4:30 p.m. — Scene cleared. No bomb thank goodness. First responder units will be returned shortly.

UPDATE 3:48 p.m. — The Bergen County Bomb Squad is now at the scene

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m., the United States Postal Police have been dispatched to the area for further investigation.

We’re listening to the scanner and there is a report of the North Arlington Post Office being evacuated after a patron complained of dizziness after handling a package that had a strange odor. Streets in the area of Ridge Park Drive and Ridge Road are shut down. We’ll update as more information becomes available.

