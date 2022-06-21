Children 6 months and older may now get COVID vaccine in Hudson County, DeGise says

Hudson County is ready to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 6 months and older starting June 22, County Executive Thomas A. DeGise said.

Parents may register for an appointment and county officials urge them to make sure all eligible members of their families get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Walk in vaccines will also be available.

To make an appointment or obtain additional information, including the County Distribution Center’s hours of operation, visit the vaccine task force’s website at www.hudsoncovidvax.org.

“The CDC’s approval of vaccines for children six months and older is a huge step forward in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep Hudson County healthy,” DeGise said. “Our Vaccine Task Force has had great success in getting older kids vaccinated, and we are ready to hit the ground running to make sure that we are able to vaccinate as many children in this newly eligible age group as possible.”

DeGise says he hopes parents of kids 6 months and older will bring them in as soon as possible to get vaccinated, and to get boosted themselves if they haven’t done so.

“It is so important that parents of newly eligible children bring them in to get vaccinated,” Carrie Nawrocki, executive director of the Hudson Regional Health Commission, said. “As Hudson County continues to work to make the transition back to in-person learning and work, getting our community’s young people protected will make a big difference in ensuring we are able to keep everyone healthy and stop the spread of COVID-19.”

The Hudson County Vaccine Distribution Center is also continuing to offer free vaccines and boosters to all eligible groups at the Hudson County Vaccine Distribution Center in South Kearny, 110 Hackensack Ave.

