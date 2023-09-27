Former NBA star & recovering opioid addict Chris Herren speaking at Kearny High next week

Former NBA player Chris Herren, who played for both the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics, only to have his career derailed by addiction, will speak exclusively for residents of Kearny (and privately for KHS students) at a special talk Oct. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kearny High School auditorium.
The Fall River, Massachusetts, native was a high school All American who broke all kinds of scoring records. After playing collegiately, the Denver Nuggets drafted him in 1999.
But after losing his career, he nearly lost his life because of his addiction.
It was the year after his rookie campaign, in Beantown, when Herren reportedly began to use drugs — including Oxycontin, Percocet and Vicodin among others — but he fortunately got help.
And now, he’s been clean and sober since Aug. 1, 2008, and he’s spoken to more than a million students across the continent through frank discussions and as he strives to be a positive force in all of the kids’ lives. In 2011, ESPN produced and aired a documentary, “Unguarded,” which is based on Herren’s life.
The event is open to the public and no registration is required. Enter via the main doors at 336 Devon St. Read more about Herren at www.herrentalks.com.
View a clip of “Unguarded” below.
