Kearny’s Schuyler School announces second marking period honors

Schuyler School in Kearny has announced its second quarter honors.
Principal’s Honors
Grade 4 – Maria Eduarda Cabral Nunes De Franca, Aiden Silvestre, Alexa Ciudad Real, Olivia McNally, Shayla Soriano.
Grade 5 – Sophia Fermaint, Luisa Abarca, Lucas Desa, Zachary McCarthy, Lyla Soto, John Zabala, David Caceres, Adrian Pego.
Grade 6 – Domenic Avitable, Danna Diaz, Jeremy Funes, Aliyah Inoa, Julian Leiro, Mia Pham, Ariannys Ramos, Anthony Santos, Joel Soriano, Nicholas Ball, Sofia Betancourt, Jack Harding, Mateo Martinez, Angela Moawwad, Elaine Yang, Amy Betancourt, Gabriella Muniz Ramirez, Isabella Muniz Ramirez, Bryan Robledo, Lucas Varilias, Jaeden Zhang.
Honors
Grade 4 – Clarabelle Cook, Jeremiah Espinoza, Lucas Gomes, Sophia Lepore, Liam McGirr, Luciano Refosco Medina, Sabali Roberts,Raymond Yang, Sophia Capurro Rendon, Ashleen Hora, Eliana Inoa, Khedira Solano Calderon, Marcy Vargas Lorenzo.
Grade 5 – William Cook, Hannah Cosmeus, Aiden Varilias, Andianna Dileo, Jose Hernandez, Sofia Macias Conforme, Jake Perez, Andrew Real Tice, Ethan Solis, Olivia Vaz, Ariana Viteri Lema,Octavius Wojcik.
Grade 6 – Lily Catrambone, Brittany Muyudumbay, Leo Zhang, Rochelle Muyudumbay, Johanna Villafana, Camila Padilla Ascoy, Aiyana Ramsarup,Olivia Tighe.
Citizenship
Grade 4- Millie Jo Buchanan, Maria Eduarda Cabral Nunes DeFranca, Clarabelle Cook, Jacob DaSilva, Jeremiah Espinoza, Lucas Gomes, Zoe Hernandez, Sophia Lepore, Brianna Lopez, Ivan Martinez, Liam McGirr, Isabella Navarro, Sabali Roberts, Giovanni Semidey, Aiden Silvestre, Raymond Yang, Luciano Refosco Medina, Vincent Avitable Sophia Capurro Rendon, Francisco Chang Cardenas, Alexa Ciudad Real, Asleen Hora, Eliana Inoa, Julieta Jaramillo Novoa, Ozan Kirca, Olivia McNally, Carmelo Rojas, Khedira Solano Calderon, Shayla Soriano, Marcy Vargas Lorenzo.
Grade 5 – Aiden Varilias, Yamilet Chumbiriza Pomalia, William Cook, Hannah Cosmeus, Sophia Fermaint, Rebecca Fernandes, Julian Flores, Darriel Guzman, Paul Luna Celi, Isaias Moreno Garcia, Nayely Ortiz Rodriguez, Nicolas Pato, Palesa Rojas, David Caceres, Jaritza Cruz Jimenez, Gabriela Dudek, Daira Guerrero Abad, Quentin Jefferson, Vittoria Neto, Adrian Pego, Julia Silva, Jace Solis, Octavius Wojcik, Luisa Abarca, Ava Astorga, Adrian Cabrera, Daniel Cabrera Polanco, Lucas Canales, Lucas Desa, Andianna Dileo, Jose Hernandez, Julian Lorenzo, Sofia Macias Conforme, Zachary McCarthy, Jake Perez, Andrew Real Tice, Ethan Solis, Lyla Soto, Giovanni Valdez, Olivia Vaz, Ariana Viteri Lema,John Zabala.
Grade 6 – Domenic Avitable, Lily Catrambone, Axiel Caycho, Ian Chang, Danna Diaz, Jeremy Funes, Aliyah Inoa, Julian Leiro, Brittany Muyudumbay, Mia Pham, Ariannys Ramos, Lucas Rendon, Analeese Roldan, Anthony Santos, Joel Soriano, Anthony Vilardo, Leo Zhang, Nicholas Ball, Sofia Betancourt, Jack Harding, Mateo Martinez, Angela Moawwad, Rochelle Muyudumbay, Johanna Villafana, Elaine Yang, Imrane Elkassimi, Genesis Encarnacion, Simon Fernandez, Olivia Mennella, Ella Perez, Jacob Rodriguez, Nasri Solano Calderon, Justin Vilardo, Amy Betancourt, Arianna Brodie Sosa, Raquel DeOliveira, Caleb Hernandez, Egypt McSwain, Gabriella Muniz Ramirez, Isabella Muniz Ramirez, Camila Padilla Ascoy, Aiyana Ramsarup, Mason Rivera, Bryan Robledo, Daniel Rodrigues, Ava Taggart, Olivia Tighe, Lucas Varilias, Jaeden Zhang.
