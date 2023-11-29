Children: Write a letter to and visit with Santa Dec. 2 at Kearny Town Hall

There will be plenty of Christmas cheer on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Kearny Town Hall, thanks to the Recreation Commission and Rec Director Ralph Cattafi.

That day, from noon to 2 p.m., kids aged 5 to 10 are welcome to head over to 402 Kearny Ave. with their families for a day of photos with Santa, lots of snacks and music from DJ Jimmy Hemple.

It’s an annual affair that has taken place for many years with the commission and it’s one longtime member Lyla DeCastro holds near and dear to her heat.

“It’s evolved over the years,” DeCastro, a 25-year member, says. “But it is a great way for kids who might not have other opportunities to see Santa to see him.”

Parents will be able to take photos of their kids with Santa using their phones. But a photographer will also be on hand to take pics just in case. There will also be a mailbox there where the boys and girls may leave a letter for Santa — so be sure to get that letter ready for him before you head on over.

When all is said and done, all of the children will receive a gift card, too, compliments of the Recreation Department. And remember, you have to live in Kearny in order to visit with Santa that day.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

