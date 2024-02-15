Nutley PD, ECPO investigating fatal crash, are seeking public’s help

The Nutley Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office are seeking information on a person they is responsible for a fatal hit and run crash on Milton Avenue at the Garden State Parkway overpass Wednesday, Feb. 14, at around 7 p.m., the Nutley PD says.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nutley PD at (973) 284-2920.

No further details are available.

