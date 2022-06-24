Bridge will be closed this weekend

Guess what local bridge is slated to be closed this weekend?

We’re only kidding — we know you didn’t even need to guess.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced a full closure of the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny to adjust lift span machinery this weekend. Beginning at 5 a.m., Saturday, June 25 until 11 p.m., Sunday, June 26, NJDOT’s contractors, CCA Construction, is scheduled to close and detour Route 7 in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge to make adjustments to the lift span on the new bridge. The following detours will be in place:

Route 7 eastbound detour

Route 7 eastbound traffic will be directed to take the exit to Fish House Road southbound

Fish House Road becomes Pennsylvania Avenue

Turn left onto Central Avenue

Take the ramp to Route 1&9 Truck north

Bear left at the traffic signal at Communipaw Avenue to stay on Route 1&9 Truck

Follow Route 1&9 Truck to Route 1&9

Route 1&9 southbound to Route 7 westbound detour

Route 1&9 southbound traffic wishing to take Route 7 westbound over the Wittpenn Bridge will be directed to take the exit for Route 1&9 Truck southbound (also known as Charlotte Circle)

Follow Route 1&9 Truck southbound to Communipaw Avenue were it bears right to the Hackensack River Bridge.

Follow Route 1&9 Truck southbound across the Hackensack River Bridge

Turn right onto Central Avenue north

Turn right onto Pennsylvania Avenue, which becomes Fish House Road

Follow Fish House Road to Route 7 westbound

