Fire damages bedroom of Post Avenue home in Lyndhurst

Because of the quick response of the Lyndhurst Fire Department (and Police Department), a blaze at 9:19 a.m., Thursday, June 29, that could have been a lot worse was instead much less severe.

Lyndhurst PD Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri tells The Observer when police and fire arrived on the scene, the husband and wife occupants of the home had already vacated the building. However, smoke and flames were seen coming out of a rear, second-floor bedroom.

Within minutes, the fire was completely extinguished, but the damage was too extensive for the couple to return to the home.

The Lyndhurst Fire Official’s office says the cause of the fire was determined to be an “improperly discarded cigarette.”

“Thanks to the quick response of the LFD, this one was quickly extinguished,” Auteri said. “I’d like to thank the North Arlington and Rutherford fire departments for their assistance at this fire. We are grateful for their help.”

