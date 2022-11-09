Suarez: Female inmate found dead in her cell on Nov. 8

A female inmate from Union County, who was lodged in the Hudson County Jail in South Kearny as part of a shared-services agreement, was found dead in her cell Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says.

At approximately 7:10 a.m., a Hudson County Correctional Police Officer found the lifeless body of the 38-year-old woman in her cell and officers and onsite medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the her. She was pronounced dead at approximately 7:34 a.m.

In accordance with guidelines by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the NJOAG was immediately notified and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Shooting Response Team is investigating the matter as it is an in-custody death.

Suarez says there were no visible signs of trauma on the victim and the cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

