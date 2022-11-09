Suarez: Female inmate found dead in her cell on Nov. 8

A female inmate from Union County, who was lodged in the Hudson County Jail in South Kearny as part of a shared-services agreement, was found dead in her cell Tuesday, Nov. 8, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says.
At approximately 7:10 a.m., a Hudson County Correctional Police Officer found the lifeless body of the 38-year-old woman in her cell and officers and onsite medical personnel immediately rendered aid to the her. She was pronounced dead at approximately 7:34 a.m.
In accordance with guidelines by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the NJOAG was immediately notified and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Shooting Response Team is investigating the matter as it is an in-custody death.
Suarez says there were no visible signs of trauma on the victim and the cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
Learn more about the writer ...
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.