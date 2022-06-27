Nutley PD warns area residents of ongoing PSE&G scams

The Nutley Police Department is warning residents of scammers calling, claiming to be from PSE&G, calling residents to pay their bills or face service shut-offs all while the residents don’t actually have outstanding balances to speak of.

Multiple residents have faced this kind of scam and have reported it to police, Det. Lt. Anthony Montanari, of the Nutley PD, said.

“If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a representative from PSE&G, advising that your account is past due, then requests that you respond to a location and submit a payment, or your electricity will be turned off — this is a scam,” the department said.

The phone number associated with this Fraud is 844-581-0579.

If you receive a similar call and are suspicious, contact the Nutley PD for advice, but do not send any money or provide gift card codes. Gift cards, from anywhere, are never, ever used to pay utilities, taxes, etc. Ever.

Even if the proper numbers shows on your caller ID, it is possible scammers have spoofed the number, a task that is far too easy.

