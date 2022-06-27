Celebrate Independence Day a little earlier in Belleville

It is time, again, to celebrate America’s birthday in Belleville.

Presented by Mayor Michael Melham and Township Council, the night sky will light up over Belleville Municipal Stadium at dusk Friday, July 1, for a fireworks extravaganza.

Belleville’s annual celebration has been, in recent years, interrupted by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, but it is returning strongly. There will be face painting, rides, clowns and food trucks among all the hoopla.

Music will be provided by a DJ.

The township decided to move the celebration to July 1 because many other municipalities are also bringing back their Fourth of July celebrations, creating a heavy demand for the limited number of fireworks companies in the area.

“The good news is that by moving it just three days, we’re saving our taxpayers a lot of money as the rates dropped for Friday, July 1,” Melham said. “Also, the hope is that we can do another fireworks show to, once again, end our Summer Concert Series.”

While filing the sky with the rocket’s red glare (blue, gold and green, also) has become a traditional way to celebrate Independence Day, the fireworks show has taken on special significance in a town that officially adopted the name Belleville on July 4.

So, to honor our country’s independence and the town’s historical moment, several events are planned for Monday, July 4. One of the highlights of the day’s activities will be the Color Run at Belleville High School’s main entrance at 11 a.m. As always, it is a not-to-miss event.

Check back here for more Independence Day event announcements.

To volunteer for the Color Run, send an email to nic.conditi@gmail.com.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

