Obituary — Gary Burns at 72

Gary Burns

Gary Burns of North Arlington died June 21, 2022.

He was 72.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. His funeral was at the funeral home and burial was in Holy Cross cemetery, North Arlington.

Gary held a master’s degree and was plant manager for Anheuser Busch in Newark. He was a former councilman in North Arlington and had been the town’s purchasing agent. He was a member of the North Arlington Elks and also was a volunteer fireman.

He is the beloved husband of Fran (nee Ross) Burns and loving father of Jennifer Burns-Nunes (her husband Tarcisio) and Christine DeMaggio (her husband Angelo). Brother of the late James Burns, he is also survived by his cherished grandchildren George, Matteus and Vincenzo.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Lyndhurst Emergency Squad.

