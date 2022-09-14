Nutley’s fall basketball registration underway for K-2

Registration for Nutley’s kindergarten through second-grade fall basketball season is underway.

“This program is designed to teach youngsters the fundamentals of the game in a fun, social environment,” Commissioner Mauro G. Tucci said.

The fee is $60 per child and will be instructed by Nutley’s own Blaze Hoop Crew.

Carol Blazejowski, one of the most legendary trailblazers in women’s basketball, will also be instructing. Blazejowski’s athletic accomplishments are numerous. She was named an All-American in 1976, 1977 and 1978 and won the first Wade Trophy for the Women’s Basketball Player of the Year in 1978.

She was the U.S. Olympic team women’s basketball captain in 1980 and holds the men’s and women’s collegiate single-game scoring record at Madison Square Garden with 52 points.

She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999, the James A. Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Montclair State University Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989.

The program meets Mondays for four weeks starting Oct. 3 at 44 Park Ave.

Kindergarten co-ed session begin at 4 p.m. Girls in first and second grades will meet at 5 p.m. Boys in first and second grade will meet at 6 p.m.

