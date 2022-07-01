Elmo attends … a meeting of the Belleville Mayor & Council?

When we first got the photo from a curious reader, we thought, “hmmm, someone did a good job with Photoshop.” But the reality is Mayor Michael Melham confirmed Elmo was actually there at the last meeting of the Belleville Mayor and Council — and at the previous two meetings, someone in a clown costume paid visits, too. No one seems to know who these “characters” are — or why they’re there. But we feel content knowing, at least in the case of Elmo, there was a police officer nearby to prevent any shenanigans from breaking out (and shenanigans aren’t rare at Belleville council meetings.) Perhaps Grover, Kermit or Snuffy will be visit next?

