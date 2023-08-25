The news you’ve been waiting for … that bridge is closed again this weekend

The Wittpenn Bridge between Jersey City and Kearny will be closed this weekend as testing of the lift span machinery continues — but you probably already knew that.

These full closures will continue for most weekends through the summer and into early fall.

Beginning at 5 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 26, until 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, Route 7 is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions before the Wittpenn Bridge to test and make adjustments to the lift span machinery on the new bridge. If the work is completed early, the bridge will reopen sooner.

