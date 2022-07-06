WHATCo Disney sing-along set for July 16

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

West Hudson Arts and Theater Company returns with its second annual “We Love Disney” Family Sing-Along Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m., on the lawn of VFW Post 1302, 300 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

Bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair, and be sure to dress as your favorite Disney character for this fun-filled audience sing-along of dozens of classic Disney songs.

From “Be Our Guest” to “Do You Want to Build A Snowman” to “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” the lyrics of the songs will be projected onto a screen, and the audience may sing along by following the bouncing ball.

Suggested donation is $10 per family, payable at the gate.

Presale tickets are not available.

“We’re excited to be able to welcome back fans of every age to this hugely popular West Hudson community event,” Brandi-Leigh Miller, WHATCo president, said. “We are also grateful to both the VFW Post 1302 for once again allowing us to host this event on their lawn and East Newark Mayor Dina Grilo for the use of the town’s ‘Movies in the Park’ equipment.”

Visit www.whatconj.org for additional information and follow WHATCo on Facebook and Instagram.

