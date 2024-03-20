DEVELOPING — Russo’s latest pilot rejected in 5-4 council vote

At the end of a nearly six hour Kearny Council meeting, which began at 7 p.m., the governing body voted to reject a new — and what would have been the fifth — pilot for developer Ed Russo for property at 55 Passaic Ave.

Voting against the ordinance were Councilmembers George Zapata, Stathis Theodoropoulos, Dennis Solano, Renato da Silva and Mayor Carol Jean Doyle. Voting in favor were Councilmembers Marytrine DeCastro, Richard Konopka, Eileen Eckel and Jerry Ficeto.

We will have much more coming later.

