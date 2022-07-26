Kearny PD will observe National Night Out Aug. 2

The Kearny Police Department will join law-enforcement agencies around the country in celebration of National Night Out Aug. 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Veterans Field on Belgrove Drive. The night will include presentations from the Kearny Police and Fire departments, the PBA, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office, the NJ State Police (chopper will be on hand), local businesses and more. LeeL beats will DJ. Balloons and ice cream will be available for kids. And, the KPD will square off in a softball game against the KFD.
