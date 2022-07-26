PBA, FMBA & CS-11 donate 50 pool passes to Kearny residents

With the recent heatwave bringing temperatures above 100°, Kearny’s three labor unions — in conjunction with the Kearny Recreation Department, under the direction of Ralph Cattafi — donated 50 Kennedy Natatorium (Lincoln Middle School Pool) pool passes to Kearny residents, which were distributed by the Kearny Health Department.

Once again, the FMBA Local 18/218, CS-11 and PBA Local 21 worked collectively to support our community.

“Working collectively enhances the impact our contributions have to the community that we serve and promotes teamwork between the labor unions, recreation department and health department,” Mina Ekladious, the PBA’s president, said. “By providing residents with the pool passes we were able to get residents out of the heatwave, promote family time, wellness and provide a safe and fun environment for our residents to enjoy.

“On behalf of the FMBA, CS-11 and PBA, we look forward to assisting our community as much as possible to provide a greater quality of life for our residents to enjoy and reside in. We would like to thank and recognize Ralph Cattafi, of the Kearny Recreation Department, and Adnelis Albizu, of the Kearny Health Department, for assisting the FMBA, CS-11 and PBA in our mission to provide our residents with the pool passes, especially during this recent heatwave. We would also like to thank them for all of their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic and their continued and distinguished service to the Town of Kearny.”

The three unions thanked the governing body for putting the members of the FMBA, CS-11 and PBA in a position to give back to the community.

This is the second time in as many weeks the three unions collaborated. They recently made a significant food donation to the Townwide Food Pantry.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

