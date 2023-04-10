1&9 ramps near Wittpenn Bridge will close overnights this week

Several ramps to and from Routes 1&9 Truck near the Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City are scheduled to be closed overnight early this week for final paving as the Route 7/Wittpenn Bridge project nears completion.
Monday, April 10 – Wednesday, April 12
Beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, April 10 until 5:30 a.m. the next morning, and continuing overnight during the same times on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12, the ramp from Routes 1&9 Truck northbound to Routes 1&9 northbound and Routes 139 eastbound is scheduled to be closed and detoured. In addition, one lane on the ramp to Route 7 westbound is scheduled to be closed. At least one lane to Route 7 westbound will remain open. The following detour will be in place overnight:
Route 1&9 Truck northbound to Route 1&9 northbound/Route 139 eastbound detour:
- Route 1&9 Truck northbound traffic wishing to take the ramp to Route 1&9 northbound and Route 139 eastbound will be directed to stay straight toward Route 7 westbound
- Take Route 7 westbound across the Wittpenn Bridge
- Stay left to CR508/I-280/NJ Turnpike/Harrison/Newark
- Stay right to take the second ramp to Route 7 east to Route 1&9/Jersey City
- Take Route 7 eastbound back to the Wittpenn Bridge
- Cross the Wittpenn Bridge and follow signs for either Route 1&9 north or Route 139 east
Thursday, April 13 – Friday, April 14
On Thursday, April 13 and Friday, April 14 from 9 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. the next morning, Route 139 westbound to the Pulaski Skyway and Route 1&9 Truck southbound is scheduled to be closed with all traffic diverted to Tonnele Circle. In addition, the ramp from St. Paul’s Avenue to Route 1&9 Truck southbound and Route 7 westbound is scheduled to be closed at the same times. The closures are necessary for final paving of the ramp to Route 7 westbound. The following detours will be in place:
Route 139 westbound to Pulaski Skyway:
- Cars on Route 139 westbound wishing to take the Pulaski Skyway will be directed to take the exit to Route 1&9 northbound
- Stay in the left lane to enter Tonnele Circle
- Go straight through the circle to take the ramp to the Pulaski Skyway
Route 139 westbound to Route 1&9 Truck southbound or Route 7 westbound:
- Traffic on Route 139 westbound wishing to take Route 1&9 Truck southbound or Route 7 westbound will be directed to take Route 1&9 northbound
- Take the Country Road jughandle
- Turn left onto Manhattan Avenue eastbound
- At the next light, turn right onto Route 1&9 southbound to the ramp for Route 1&9 Truck and Route 7
St. Paul’s Avenue to Route 7 westbound:
- Traffic on St. Paul’s Avenue wishing to take Route 7 westbound will be directed to continue on St. Paul’s Avenue westbound
- Turn left on James Avenue
- Turn right onto the ramp to Route 7 westbound
St. Paul’s Avenue to Route 1&9 Truck southbound:
- Traffic on St. Paul’s Avenue wishing to take Route 1&9 Truck southbound will be directed to continue on St. Paul’s Avenue westbound
- Turn left at Duffield Place onto the ramp to Route 1&9 Truck southbound
