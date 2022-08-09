Obituaries for Aug. 10, 2022

Doris Mae Gruska

Doris Mae Gruska (nee Heinz), 99, of Kearny died Aug. 5, 2022.

Born in Bloomfield, Doris was a lifelong Kearny resident. She was a talented seamstress, having worked as one for a time; she lovingly handmade all of her daughters’ wedding gowns. Doris ran a babysitting service from her home in her younger years, and cared for and loved many children. Doris held animals, especially dogs, near to her heart.

Doris was the beloved wife of the late Stephen Gruska; loving mother of Darlene Shaw (Roy), Roxanne Catrambone (Tommy), Karolyn Russo (Hank), Adrienne Heslen (Tommy) and Beth Ann Roman (Tony); devoted grandmother of Thomas, Laura, Joanna, Jeanette, Kara, Anthony, Stephanie, Jimmy, Shayla and Frankie; and adoring great-grandmother of 11. She was predeceased by her brother Fred and by her cousin Jackie, and is also survived by her cousin Harold Elsworth and by many loving nieces and nephews.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Catherine Pirrello

Catherine Pirrello, 91, of Edgewater, Florida, died Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at AdventHealth New Smyrna. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, to Alexander and Mary Krakowski Sobleski, Catherine came to Florida in 2015 from Kearny, New Jersey.

A retired public school teacher, in her 40s, Catherine went to Montclair State and earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in the teaching of the deaf. She was also instrumental for major changes benefitting the deaf in New Jersey, especially deaf children and the way they are taught in school.

Catherine was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Kearny; volunteered with the Grace House Pregnancy Center, enjoyed bowling and crocheting. She was really good about and loved to exercise and participated in the Senior Olympics. Catherine won many medals for race walking. She loved spending time with family and friends and was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Catherine (Robert) Burnett, of Edgewater, Florida; son, John Molitoris, of Hourston; step-daughter, Kathleen (John) Wandras, of Bayville; two grandsons, John Wandras and Robert Pirrello; two granddaughters, Nicole Horn and Lisa Nicol; nine great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Maryann Christy, Matilda Gardner and Adrian Gallagher. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jake, and sister, Margaret.

There will be no service.

Edward W. Bradow

Edward William Bradow, 71, of Kearny, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Ed was born in Jersey City on April 22, 1951 to Edward George and Ruth Paula (Doeg) Bradow. He grew up in Jersey City and was a 1969 graduate of W. L. Dickinson High School.

He is survived by his wife Lorri (Galway) and sons Edward M (Jennifer) and David P. (Eyleen) as well as four grandchildren Michael, Mikayla, Audrey and Matthew, and many loved nieces and nephews.

Ed met his wife Lorri on a blind date in March of 1973 and were married on Oct 12, 1974.

Ed was very active in coaching his sons in Kearny Little League and the Kearny Generals as well as supporting and encouraging them in scouts and was both a Cubmaster of Pack 305 and Scoutmaster of Troop 2 in Kearny.

He was a past president of Washington School PTA, and a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church in Kearny, where he was the president of the board of trustees for many years.

Ed was a dual member of BSMTMD #35 and Copestone-Ophir #108 Masonic Lodges.

Ed worked for Square D Company (Schneider Electric) for over 30 years before retiring. After that he was a security guard for the Kearny School System for 12 years retiring last September.

Ed always had a joke or story to tell and often repeated them. One of his favorites was that since he was born on April 22 which is Earth Day and Earth Day started after he was born, that he is older than dirt.

Ed was predeceased by his parents and sister Paulette Bradow.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Shriners Hospital, Troop 2 BSA Booster Club, or Grace United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are by Armitage & Wiggins Funeral home, 596 Belgrove Drive. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 from 5 until 9 p.m. with a service at 10 a.m. on Friday. Private cremation to follow.

