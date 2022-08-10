Lyndhurst PD enact several drug arrests

A Newark man who was police say was driving erratically was found to be in possession of drugs after Lyndhurst police pulled him over on Park Avenue on July 30, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.

Auteri says police were on patrol on the 200 block of Park when they saw Daniel Santiago, 42, of Newark, driving not so normally. After they pulled him over, police say they found him to be in possession of crack-cocaine and 10 wax folds of suspected heroin.

But not to worry, Officer Vincent Dorio arrested Santiago who, after processing, was then released on his own recognizance.

A day earlier, while on patrol, Officer Michael Clifford pulled over Robert O’Donnell, 32, of North Arlington, on a motor-vehicle violation on the 500 block of Riverside Avenue. During a subsequent search of O’Donnell’s vehicle, police says they found suspected crack-cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

After being processed, O’Donnell was promptly released on his own recognizance.

And, the day before that, police arrested Tariq Alwanawni, 37, of Newark and charged him with receiving stolen property after he reportedly took $213 in merchandise from a Valley Brook Avenue business without paying for it. Officer Anthony Giaquinto, who was the arresting officer, also later learned it was the same Alwanawni who reportedly swiped packages from the porch of a nearby home.

And like the previously mentioned suspects, Alwanawni was quickly released on his own recognizance after officers spent several hours booking him, arresting and transporting him, etc.

