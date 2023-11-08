Doyle will be sworn-in as Kearny mayor Wednesday morning, Nov. 8

Mayor-elect Carol Jean Doyle will be sworn-in to the position at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave. The public is invited to attend.

Doyle is the first elected woman to be Kearny’s mayor.

Doyle defeated Kearny realtor Sydney J. Ferreira and former interim Mayor Peter Santana in a three-way race Nov. 7, 2023.

Check back for updates in the coming days.

