HCCC President named top regional community college chief executive

Hudson County Community College President Christopher M. Reber has been named the recipient of the 2022 Association of Community College Trustees’ (ACCT) Northeast Regional Chief Executive Officer Award.

As the regional honoree, Reber is a finalist for national-level recognition as a potential recipient of the ACCT 2022 Marie Y. Martin Chief Executive Officer Award.

The regional awards will be presented at the 53rd annual ACCT Leadership Congress at a luncheon Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in New York City.

The national awardee will be announced at the ACCT Annual Awards Gala that evening.

The 2022 ACCT Chief Executive Officer Award formally recognizes the tremendous contributions made by community college chief executive officers. The award is given by ACCT in recognition of chief executive officers who demonstrate commitment to excellence in advancing the community college movement.

“We are very proud to announce Dr. Reber’s well-deserved award,” HCCC Board of Trustees Chairman William J. Netchert said. “Student success and diversity, equity and inclusion are the hallmarks of Dr. Reber’s governance. His commitment to our students, faculty, administrators and community is significant and pronounced.”

“Community colleges are unique institutions dedicated to making high-quality higher education accessible for all Americans,” ACCT President and CEO Jee Hang Lee said. “This year’s regional ACCT awardees represent the most outstanding people and programs from throughout the country, and we are excited to be able to bring attention to them.”

Reber has been the HCCC President since July 2018. He has spent his entire 40+-year career in higher education, serving as President of the Community College of Beaver County (2014-18); Executive Dean and Campus Executive Officer of Venango College of Clarion University of Pennsylvania (2002-14); Associate Provost for Advancement and University Relations, Dean of Student Affairs and Affiliate Assistant Professor of Education at Pennsylvania State University at Erie, The Behrend College (1987-2002); Director of Human Resource Development Division and Director of Lifelong Learning at Lakeland Community College (1984-87); and other positions earlier in his career.

He holds a postdoctoral certificate from the Institute for Educational Management, Graduate School of Education at Harvard University; Ph.D. in education from the University of Pittsburgh; a master’s degree in college student personnel administration from Bowling Green State University; and a bachelor’s degree in Latin from Dickinson College.

As HCCC President, he created the President’s Advisory Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (PACDEI); established the Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion position and Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion; instituted the “Hudson Helps Resource Center” to promote student retention and success through wraparound services to support the holistic needs of students; initiated “Hudson Scholars,” a model student retention and support program; formed community and corporate partnerships that promote upward social and economic mobility for students and community members; and successfully led HCCC throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and racial/social injustice movement of 2020.

Because of the culture of caring and connectedness Reber has nurtured, HCCC students have coined the phrase, “Hudson is Home!”

“Needless to say, I am humbled and deeply moved by this honor,” Reber said. “It is a privilege to work with my colleagues at Hudson County Community College as well as our elected representatives, and community and corporate partners, in creating transformational opportunities for our students, Hudson County residents and the community college movement nationally. Our students and their achievements are inspirational.”

