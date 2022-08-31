Massive raffle underway at St. Anthony’s & Holy Cross

The Parish Communities of Holy Cross in Harrison and St. Anthony’s in East Newark are hosting a joint raffle that could literally make you rich.

To benefits the parishes, there will be two raffles. In one, the grand prize is an astounding $100,000 in cash.

The other nets one winner $25,000, another $10,000, two winners get $5,000, 15 winners take home $1,000 and 80 winners walk away with $500.

The drawing was postponed from June 13 and will instead go off Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m., at Holy Cross Church. Only 4,000 tickets will be accepted, so that means your odds of winning are 1 in 40. Winners will be contacted by phone and email and do not need to be present the day of the drawing.

Each ticket costs $100. The sales deadline is Dec. 8.

To purchase tickets, send checks made out to Holy Cross Church to 16 Church Square, Harrison, N.J. 07029, to the attention of Mega Bucks Raffle. Entry forms may be found by clicking here. Or, call (973) 484-5678.

Once payment is received, your tickets will be sent to you by U.S. Mail.

