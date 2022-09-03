Lyndhurst PD: He used cell phone cam to take pics up woman’s dress

Well, we can add this one to the “What the hell was he thinking” club.

A Hackensack man finds himself behind bars after he reportedly dropped to the floor and began taking photos up a woman’s dress at a store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s spokesman, said.

Auteri says it all went down July 6 as a 53-year-old Rutherford woman was shopping and suddenly noticed Marco Alvear, 40, lying on his back, on the floor, shooting photos from under her dress.

Editor’s note: Did he really think he was going to be able to do this and somehow escape culpability?

Dets. Chris Cuneo and Tom McSweeney, meanwhile, were ultimately able to obtain surveillance footage from the store and identified Alvear as the suspect. And last week, Lyndhurst police arrested Alvear at his job in Hackensack,

It is believed, according to Auteri, Alvear had similar incidents in Hackensack and River Edge.

“So I really want to thank Hackensack and River Edge PDs for their assistance,” Auturi said.

Alvear was charged with invasion of privacy and was later remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, where he awaits his first court appearance.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

