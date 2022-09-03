Lyndhurst PD: He used cell phone cam to take pics up woman’s dress

Well, we can add this one to the “What the hell was he thinking” club.
A Hackensack man finds himself behind bars after he reportedly dropped to the floor and began taking photos up a woman’s dress at a store on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, the Lyndhurst Police Department’s spokesman, said.
Auteri says it all went down July 6 as a 53-year-old Rutherford woman was shopping and suddenly noticed Marco Alvear, 40, lying on his back, on the floor, shooting photos from under her dress.
Editor’s note: Did he really think he was going to be able to do this and somehow escape culpability?
Dets. Chris Cuneo and Tom McSweeney, meanwhile, were ultimately able to obtain surveillance footage from the store and identified Alvear as the suspect. And last week, Lyndhurst police arrested Alvear at his job in Hackensack,
It is believed, according to Auteri, Alvear had similar incidents in Hackensack and River Edge.
“So I really want to thank Hackensack and River Edge PDs for their assistance,” Auturi said.
Alvear was charged with invasion of privacy and was later remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack, where he awaits his first court appearance.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.