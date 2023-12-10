HCPO: Kearny and Lyndhurst FDs assist with recovery of body found in Hackensack River in Secaucus

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Secaucus Police Department, with assistance from divers from Kearny and Lyndhurst divers, are investigating the death of a man found in the Hackensack River Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Secaucus Police Department was notified of a possible body in the Hackensack River near the Eastern Spur of the New Jersey Turnpike. The body of a male was recovered with the assistance of the Lyndhurst and Mahwah dire departments’ Underwater Recovery Units and the Secaucus, Kearny and Wallington Fire Departments.

The male was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The individual has not yet been identified and the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit has been notified to assist with the identification. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

This matter is actively being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Secaucus Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip. All information will be kept confidential.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

