HCPO: Kearny and Lyndhurst FDs assist with recovery of body found in Hackensack River in Secaucus

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Secaucus Police Department, with assistance from divers from Kearny and Lyndhurst divers, are investigating the death of a man found in the Hackensack River Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Secaucus Police Department was notified of a possible body in the Hackensack River near the Eastern Spur of the New Jersey Turnpike. The body of a male was recovered with the assistance of the Lyndhurst and Mahwah dire departments’ Underwater Recovery Units and the Secaucus, Kearny and Wallington Fire Departments.
The male was pronounced dead shortly after 5:30 p.m.
The individual has not yet been identified and the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit has been notified to assist with the identification. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.
This matter is actively being investigated by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Secaucus Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at (201) 915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip at www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip. All information will be kept confidential.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.