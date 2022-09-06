Obituaries for Sept. 7, 2022

Joseph D. McMillan

Joseph D. McMillan, formerly of Kearny, died Aug. 18, 2022 in Hudson, Florida.

He was 81.

Visiting and the funeral were at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Graveside prayers and military honors followed in Arlington Cemetery in Kearny.

Joe was a firefighter for the Town of Kearny. He served both active and reserved status for the U.S. Army between 1959 until 1993. He was very proud of his service with the 7th Group Special Forces in the Jungles of Central and South America. Joe loved to read about military history and his Irish culture. He was a dedicated member of the 19th Special Forces Association.

He was formerly married to Louise (nee Trent) and was the father of Gregory (his wife Maureen) and Keith (his wife Connie). He is survived by his siblings; Jacqueline Primavera, Jill McMillan Waller, Jeanie McMillan Feaman and James McMillan. He was predeceased by siblings Joan Lyons and Judith Horn, half-brother Joseph Calavano. Also surviving are his grandchildren Stephanie, Ryan, Taylor, Chase, Molly, Gregory and Gavin along with his great grandchildren Donovan, Tiber, Bon and June.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the ASPCA.

Donald N. Vacca

Donald N. Vacca died Aug. 31, 2022.

He was 92.

Born in Newark, he lived in Harrison before moving to Kearny 60 years ago.

Visiting will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Mass will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Donald is survived by his wife Theresa (nee Robertson). Father of Keith (his wife Mary) Vacca, Donna Vacca and Paul Vacca and brother of the late Ronald Vacca, he is also survived by his grandchildren David (his wife Amy), Courtney, Jonathan and Corey along with his great-grandchildren Matthew and Nicholas.

