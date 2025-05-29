Kearny Eats! returns June 6

Kearny Eats, the annual program developed to support Kearny restaurant and food businesses, sponsored by the Kearny Urban Enterprise Zone (KUEZ), returns Friday, June 6 through Sunday, June 22. Take advantage of dozens of food and beverage deals and special menu items from participating local food businesses — from restaurants to bakeries, cafes, bars and more.

The KUEZ encourages residents and visitors to come out to support the restaurants and food businesses.

“Eat in, get takeout or delivery, call in an order — make a difference and help our local businesses. And while you’re at it, you may discover a new favorite spot,” KUEZ Coordinator Linda D’Isa said.

Kearny Eats! participants represent a range of culinary choices. Participants currently include: Arcos Pastry, Belweder Deli, Brasas Bar & Grill, Brazilian Spices Restaurant & Steakhouse, Cantina da Serra, Curiosity by Nest, Denizen’s, El Rincon Mexicano Restaurant, El Sabor De Su Casa, Fusion Latina, Hamburgao, Kearny Deli Cafe & Restaurant, La Casa De Don Andres, Mi Pueblito, Minas Café, Nana Noodle House, Natas & Bowls, O’Imperial Bar and Grill, Paty’s Sabor Brasil, Peter’s Pizzeria, Prados Cheesesteak & Tacos, Q’tal Bar & Grill, Restaurant Sabor Brasileiro, Smoke Odyssey, Stella’s Empanadas & Argentine Grill, The Crepe Escape, The Greeks and Tres Leches Bakery & Café.

Visit www.kearnyeats.com for a complete list of participants and specials and check back as deals continue to be added.

