Hudson commissioners reorganize, choose same leadership

The Hudson County Board of Commissioners reorganized Jan. 5, and once again chose Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents all of North Bergen, as chairman for the seventh consecutive year and Commissioner Anthony L. Romano, who represents all of Hoboken and part of Jersey City, was elected vice chairman.
Commissioner Jerry Walker, who represents parts of Jersey City, was elected chairman pro-tempore.
Walker was also designated as voting member to attend all meetings and conferences of the New Jersey Association of Counties for 2023. Commissioner Fanny Cedeno, who represents Union City, was designated as second alternate voting member to the same association.
Hudson County Administrator Abe Antun was designated alternate voting member to the association.
Here, Vainieri is sworn in by Clerk Alberto G. Santos, also the mayor of Kearny.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to West Hudson to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.