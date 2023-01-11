Hudson commissioners reorganize, choose same leadership

The Hudson County Board of Commissioners reorganized Jan. 5, and once again chose Commissioner Anthony Vainieri, who represents all of North Bergen, as chairman for the seventh consecutive year and Commissioner Anthony L. Romano, who represents all of Hoboken and part of Jersey City, was elected vice chairman.

Commissioner Jerry Walker, who represents parts of Jersey City, was elected chairman pro-tempore.

Walker was also designated as voting member to attend all meetings and conferences of the New Jersey Association of Counties for 2023. Commissioner Fanny Cedeno, who represents Union City, was designated as second alternate voting member to the same association.

Hudson County Administrator Abe Antun was designated alternate voting member to the association.

Here, Vainieri is sworn in by Clerk Alberto G. Santos, also the mayor of Kearny.

