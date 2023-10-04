Nutley’s Paws in the Park set for later this month

Paws in the Park takes place in Nutley Sunday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with the Nutley Farmers Market, Municipal Lot 7, 507 Franklin Ave.

“We are looking forward to a fun and successful event,” Commissioner John Kelly said, “Nutley has always been a very pet-friendly community, and we are hoping to get some shelter pets adopted, as well as increase the supplies at the Nutley Family Service Bureau (NFSB) Pet Pantry.”

The day will include fun-filled activities, demonstrations, adoptions, food and more. A special Blessing of the Animals will take place at noon courtesy of the Rev. David LeDuc. Donations for the Nutley Family Service Bureau Pet Pantry will be accepted throughout the day.

For more information, call Sharon Bozza at the Nutley Department of Public Affairs and Health (973) 284-4976.

