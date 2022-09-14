Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ episode available here

The newest edition of the “Inside Nutley” podcast has launched.
This September 2022 episode features Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco and is hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco.
The monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions from Nutley residents.
Petracco covers a wide range of topics including the challenges facing the township’s police, fire and emergency-services departments; his childhood growing up in Nutley; his journey from small businessman to mayor and commissioner of his hometown as well as updates on the Diamond Spring Beach Club redevelopment, the Ciccolini project, On3, Nutley Business Districts and much more.
The Inside Nutley Podcast is posted monthly and features interviews with commissioners as well as other elected officials and prominent figures throughout Nutley.
To view or listen to the latest Inside Nutley Podcast, please play below.
