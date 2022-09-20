Harrison Lions donate Sotomayor books to Kennedy and Lincoln schools

Through the benevolence of the Harrison Lions Club, both Kennedy and Lincoln elementary schools received brand new books written by Associate Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. The books, whose subject matter focus on helping the community and accepting each other’s differences are in English and Spanish. Nick Landy, president of the Harrison Lions Club, is seen here in between Lincoln School Principal Amy Heberling and Kennedy School Principal JoAnn Botch, said: “I had read about these books and felt the subject matter was appropriate to share. And since the Kennedy School was in the process of assembling their library, the books were a terrific addition.”
