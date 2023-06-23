Kearny Prevention Coalition awarded $125K grant from Congress, Pascrell

The Kearny Prevention Coalition has scored big, thanks to a grant from the federal government through U.S. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-9.

Pascrell, on Friday, June 23, announced the organization — plus two others in Pompton Lakes and Secaucus — would each receive $125,000 from the Biden Administration to combat the scourge of drugs in America.

Administered by the Office of National Drug Control Policy, these federal Drug-Free Communities (DFC) grants will help strengthen local efforts to prevent youth substance abuse, according to the Congressman.

“Every single community in America must remain vigilant in our fight against opioids and substance abuse,” Pascrell said. “Our North Jersey anti-drug coalitions are leading the fight against harmful drugs, and I am elated that we have secured this funding to support their efforts. Our neighborhoods are safer thanks to public-safety grants like this and I will never stop fighting for federal investments that keep our children safe from the plague that is substance abuse.”

The following organizations are set to receive DFC funding as part of today’s announcement:

Pascrell says he has worked closely with the Office of National Drug Control Policy to bring increased resources to cities and community organizations fighting drug use. In 2018, Pascrell secured $450,000 in federal DFC awards for coalitions throughout Bergen and Hudson counties. And, in October 2014, he helped win $1.25 million for the Rutherford Community Prevention Coalition.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

