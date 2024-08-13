Fleischman: Was Kearny Council president attempting to silence Observer editor?

To the Editor:
I’m writing concerning the letter to the editor signed by the Kearny Council President and (several) councilmembers published last week. Although I am not a resident of Kearny, as an editor, blogger and civic activist in my own town (Belleville), I take umbrage at the council’s letter.
Isn’t it amazing how a governing body can simply come together to grandstand over what you said at a meeting — not as editor of The Observer, but as a private citizen? Imagine how well the residents of Kearny would be served by having such “harmony” on the council when conducting public business!
The fact that they came together to create a hullabalo over nothing should show all of Kearny the true character of their elected officials.
That (some on) the Kearny Town Council tried to conflate your life as a private citizen with your position as editor of The Observer was deplorable. But if they want to play that game, it wouldn’t be a leap to believe that their action of signing this letter to the editor could be construed as an attempt to intimidate into silence a private citizen. They theoretically have the full force of local government behind them!
These days, a citizen brave enough to stand up and speak at a public meeting is rare. While you publicly expressed regret over how you expressed yourself, you were standing up for what you believed was right. It’s a shame that (that faction of) the Kearny Town Council spent time and energy decrying something so essential to government of, by and for the people.
Frank F. Fleischman III
Editor | Belleville Watch
www.bellevillewatch.com
