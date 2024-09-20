Lane closures coming this weekend on the Skyway

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20 until 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, the right lane on the Pulaski Skyway in both directions is scheduled to be closed between the Tonnele Circle and Broadway ramp. The closures are necessary to paint Span 44 over the Conrail and PATH train lines in Jersey City. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction.

To avoid delays, NJDOT is encouraging motorists to use the NJ Turnpike-Hudson County Extension or Route 1&9 Truck to or from all destinations, including to the Holland Tunnel, I-78, or I-280/Route 7.

The work is part of Contract 8B of the Pulaski Skyway rehabilitation project, which is being advanced through multiple construction contracts. The department is carefully coordinating the Pulaski Skyway project with other regional transportation infrastructure projects to minimize traffic congestion.

The Department has a project hotline telephone number, 973-776-7400, and email, Pulaski.Skyway@dot.nj.gov. Anyone who has questions, concerns, or suggestions is encouraged to contact the Project Outreach Team as work progresses.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

