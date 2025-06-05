Guy: Please consider supporting GoFundMe for Det. Justin Rivera’s family

Hudson County Executive and HCDO Chairman Craig Guy is asking the public to consider donating to the the GoFundMe page set up for Justin Rivera, the detective from the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office whose accidental death last week has left countless Hudson County residents in mourning.

The GoFundMe page, which has a goal of $100,000 to help Det. Rivera’s family, including his daughter, Rayne, may be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honor-detective-justin-riveras-legacy

“We are all one Hudson County family and when tragedy strikes it is important that we come together and try to lend a hand if we can,” Guy said. “What happened last week is absolutely unimaginable and made worse by the thought of the people mourning Det. Rivera today. As a former law-enforcement officer, a father and a grandfather myself, it is hard to possibly fathom how difficult this must be for Detective Rivera’s family and friends. I hope anyone who can read this will consider joining us in contributing to this important effort.”

