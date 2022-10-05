Essex Sheriff offering $10K reward for information about East Orange teen’s slaying

The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fatal shooting of Letrell Duncan, 16, who was a student at East Orange Campus High School, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said.

Just after school let out at 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Duncan was shot multiple times leading to his death. It happened at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Park Avenue in East Orange.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force Tips Line at (877) 847-7432 or the East Orange Police Department Tips Hotline at (973) 266-5041. Calls will be kept confidential.

