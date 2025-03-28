WMS student places third in county poster contest

Harrison’s Washington Middle School eighth-grader Jaimy Jimenez placed third in the middle school division in the Hudson County Improvement Authority’s “Clean Streets, Clean Waters” Earth Day poster contest. This annual competition received hundreds of submissions and Jimenez’s entry was one of only 12 winners.

“There were so many beautiful entries and it was a tough competition. We are so grateful for the participation of every student and teacher,” Kayt Hester, executive assistant of Environmental Programs for the Hudson County Improvement Authority, said.

Jimenez’s winning poster will be on display at the annual Hudson County Earth Day Festival Saturday, April 26, at Lincoln Park in Jersey City and will later be on display at the Liberty Science Center through the end of May.

Her winning prize includes a $75 gift card and four tickets to the Liberty Science Center.

Additionally, she will be given the opportunity to create original artwork for the center “Science on a Sphere,” a six-foot spherical visualization globe that can show hundreds of high-resolution global images and animations.

“I’m so proud of Jaimy. This contest was an extracurricular activity and she put 110% into it. This was her first effort in drawing in one-point perspective, and she knocked it out of the park,” Laura Comppen, WMS art teacher, said.

