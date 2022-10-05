Registration underway for Kearny PAWRade

Registration is underway for Kearny’s annual Doggie Halloween PAWrade and Festival, which returns Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Arlington Depot Park.
While there will be plenty of other activities at the festival, the Doggie PAWrade is the highlight of the day. Registration is free, but space is limited, so registration prior to the event is strongly advised. Here’s how to do so:
- Visit www.bit.ly/3F5AGBm
- Pick up printed forms at Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave., K-9 Corner at 169 Midland Ave. or at the Kearny Farmers Market (on Thursdays).
- Download printed forms at www.kearnynj.org
Registration closes Thursday, Oct. 27. (You may return completed printed forms with proof of a current dog license and up-to-date rabies vaccine (no exceptions) to Town Hall or K-9 Corner.
Some spots for the PAWrade will be available for day-of registration.
New sign ups and early-registrant check in will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Be sure to bring a dog license and proof of rabies vaccine to register the day of the PAWrade. No exceptions.
The event is rain or shine.
For more information, call (201) 955-7981 or send an email to Pawrade@kearnynj.org.
