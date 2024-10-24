Obituaries for the Oct. 23, 2024, edition

William Galka

William Galka, 83, died Saturday, Oct., 19, 2024 in University Hospital, Newark.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will begin in the funeral home on Friday morning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Kearny, Bill was a lifelong resident. He was a 1960 graduate of Kearny Hight School.

Mr. Galka worked his entire life in Kearny, starting at a young age while working in Les’s Deli which was owned by his father. He later worked for the United Staes Postal Service as a letter carrier in Kearny for 35 years. After retiring, from the Post Office, he continued to work for the next 14 years for the for the Kearny Department of Health’s Meals on Wheels program.

Bill was a Kearny Little League coach for several years with Kearny ShopRite. He always hit home run balls over the fence.

Mr. Galka was an avid sports fan. He was an excellent bowler and loved bowling at the Bowl-O-Drome in North Arlington, he loved playing pool and was a champion shuffleboard player at the Scots-American Athletic Club in Kearny, where he was a member for many years. He enjoyed tailgating and going to Cosmos games with his children at Giants Stadium in the 1970s and 80s. He was a fan of the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. He also attended most Kearny High School soccer games until his health started to suffer.

Bill was a devoutly religious man with integrity, dignity, honesty and gratitude. He was very faithful to his wife and his church. He was always good company to others. He enjoyed a good laugh and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie (Calabrese) Galka, two sons, William Galka (Patricia), Stephen Galka, one daughter, Christine D’Alessandro (Vito), one step-son, William Hannon III, one sister, Alice McGuire (Marty), and two grandchildren, Raul & Stephen Queiruga. He the step-grandfather of Lorena (Phil) and Billy and Brian and step-great-grandfather of Jeramiah. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Bill was predeceased by his brother, Johnny Galka.

Matthew T. McClane

Matthew T. McClane, 87, died Sunday, Oct. 13, in Crane’s Mill, West Caldwell.

Relatives and friends visited at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace R.C. Church, North Arlington. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Born in Hackensack, Mr. McClane was raised in Keansburg. He was graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School, Class of 1956. In 1958 He moved to North Arlington, while studying at St. Peter’s College in Jersey City. He graduated from St. Peter’s College in 1960 with a B.S. in accounting. One month after graduating, he entered the U.S Army then was released from active duty in 1961, but continued to serve as a reservist until 1966.

Matt lived in North Arlington for 37 years before moving to Wood Ridge in 1995. In 2008, he moved to Woodland Park.

Mr. McClane began his career at Kearny Bank, (formerly Kearny Federal Savings & Loan) on Dec. 18, 1967. He retired 35 years later in 2002 as the president. After retirement, he served on the Board of Directors at the bank.

He was a member of many professional organizations including the NY-NJ Chapter Financial Managers Society, President of the North Jersey Savings League and was a member of the Board of Directors at the NJ League of Community and Savings Bankers.

Also active in community affairs, he served as President of the Kearny Optimist Club, Friend of Youth and served as its Secretary/Treasurer for over 50 years. He was a trustee on the Philip Kearny Memorial Committee and was a Past President of the West Hudson-South Bergen Boys Club.

Mr. McClane also served on the West Hudson Hospital Association and Foundation and was a Past President of the West Hudson Chamber of Commerce. He was awarded the F.D.R. award from the March of Dimes for his active involvement in 1994. He was also a member of the Four Seasons at Great Notch Veterans Club in Woodland Park.

Matthew is survived by his children, Matthew F. McClane and his wife, Lisa, Jacqueline Tierney and her husband, William and Jennifer Treshock and her husband, Michael; one brother, William McClane; and one sister, Carol Meng. He was the grandfather of Daniel McClane and Melissa Treshock. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Sister Frances Salemi.

He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine (Salemi) McClane in 2017.

Matt loved watching sports, trips to the Jersey Shore and to Atlantic City and especially his afternoon coffee and sweet treat.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, Director of Development, Convent of St. Elizabeth, P.O. Box 476, Convent Station, N.J. 07961.

