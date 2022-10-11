Obituaries for Oct. 12, 2022

Charles J. Dolan

The following obituary was written by Charlie himself. These are the words of a very great man.

I, Charles Joseph Dolan, have left the earthly “playing field” and gone to the “great ballpark” to happily join up with all the family members and friends who have gone before me.

I was born Nov. 20, 1936 at West Hudson Hospital in Kearny to Helen (Eckel) and Charles J. Dolan Sr. I have remained a Kearny resident since birth, attended St. Cecilia’s grammar and high schools. I was fortunate enough to have had the athletic ability to play soccer, baseball, basketball for my alma mater. Following that, pitched for the Build Better Boys baseball team, (a Hudson County league) for 18-19 year olds. “Oh Those Were the Days!”

Married to my high school sweetheart, Jo-Ann Foster, we parented three wonderful children, Danny Dolan (Suzanne), Mary Jo McDermott (John) and Bernadette Patterson (Steve).

I have dearly loved eight grandchildren, Danielle (Dolan) Metzger (Dan), Matthew and Cameron Dolan, Johnny, Katie, McDermott and Tara (McDermott) Lockwood (Sean). J.D. Jerry LeBeouf (Katie) and Charles Jerry (fiancé Jocie) and great-grandson Charlie Metzger.

I was blessed with the world’s best family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and neighbors throughout my lifetime in both East Newark and Kearny. I leave behind to mourn me my immediate family and my extended family, brothers-in-law Kenny Foster, Chuck Foster and their families. I was predeceased by my sisters-in-law Ethel M. and Missy Foster.

I coached Little League baseball, was past president of the Holy Name Society (St. Anthony’s), served on the Kearny Board of Adjustment (Zoning), West Hudson Hospital Board of Directors, Saint Cecilia’s Booster Club and was a volunteer basketball coach at Kearny High School for many years. I served on the Salvation Army’s Advisory Board, formed an AAU basketball team for Kearny youth and coached as well.

I loved being with and teaching the “kids.”

I was pleased to have been Kearny Senior Citizen of the Year 2012 and honored to have been inducted into the Hudson County Hall of Fame and Kearny High School’s Hall of Fame as a “contributor.”

In 1965, my friend John Hannay and I formed a food brokerage business named “Handol,” which eventually, with John Barone, became Food Associates, Inc. based in Kearny for many years. In 1995, we merged with M. W. Houck, where I was Vice President of Frozen Foods, then at E.M.S. Ferolie as a consultant until retirement.

Grieve not for me, smile and laugh as much as you can. Life is short. Remember there are two deaths .. First: “when your heart stops beating and your spirit leaves your body.” Second: “when your name is no longer spoken.” So please, mention my name often!

I have dealt with Parkinson’s Disease since 1984 so I am asking you: Please do not send flowers to the funeral home. ln lieu of, please donate to Michael J. Fox P.D. Research Foundation, P.O. Box 4777 Grand Central Station, New York, N.Y. 10163-4777

Visiting for Charlie was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. His Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. His cremation was private.

Deacon Craig A. Stewart

Deacon Craig A. Stewart, 70, of Wood-Ridge, formerly of Kearny, died Oct. 5, 2022.

Devoted husband of Roseanne Stewart (nee Carchidi), he was the beloved brother-in-law of Christine McShane and her husband Daniel and John Carchidi and his wife Sharon Levchak. He was also the loving uncle to eight nieces and nephews and seven grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Before retiring, Craig was a Nutley Police Sergeant and served the community for 25 years. In his spare time, he was an EMT instructor at the Bergen County EMS Training Center, Paramus, as well as a charter member of the Kearny Volunteer Emergency Squad.

Deacon Craig was ordained May 21, 2011, serving both in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Newark, and at the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Wallington.

If you knew Craig, he had a great sense of humor and he always loved to make people laugh. He was an absolute classic car enthusiast. He will truly me missed by many loving family and friends.

Reception of the body took place at St. Stephen’s Roman Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Stephen’s Church. Everyone is asked to meet at church on Tuesday morning. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Avenue, Kearny (condonfuneralhome.com).

Barbara A. Haff

Barbara A. Haff, (Sabol), 77, died Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Brightview Senior Living in Wayne.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, on Monday, Oct. 17, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Arlington Cemetery, Kearny. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

