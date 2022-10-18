Operation Take Back set for Oct. 29 in Lyndhurst

When the Lyndhurst Police Department and other police agencies take part on Operation Take Back Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, a Drug Enforcement Administration campaign, it will allow Lyndhurst residents an opportunity to dispose of unused, expired and unwanted prescription medications at LPD HQ, at 367 Valley Brook Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To avoid any confusion, the LPD has devised these bullet points to answer likely questions about the program. (These points of information may be applied to any police agency accepting discarded medication.

This program is anonymous and made to protect the privacy of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made. Individuals will be able to deposit medication freely and independently.

Police will not count, inventory or log medications. Law enforcement personnel will not handle any medications.

Individuals may dispose of medication either in its original container or by removing medication from its container and disposing directly into the drug disposal box. If the original container is submitted, the individual should remove the prescription label if it contains any personal-identifying information.

Liquid products, such as cough medicine, should remain sealed in its original container. The depositor should ensure the cap is tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Syringes cannot be accepted.

Lastly, please note this program is for prescribed medications only.

Direct any further question to Sgt. Geoff Rejent at (201) 939-2900, ext. 2606, or visit www.DEATakeBack.com

