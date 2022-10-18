Featured Kearny News

Kearny UNICO honors Columbus with wreath

18 October 2022
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. | Editor & Broadcaster
Kearny UNICO members along with Kearny Mayor Alberto G. Santos and members of the Town Council gathered at the statue of Christopher Columbus to honor him Saturday, Oct. 8. Chapter President Annamarie Latushko welcomed everyone to the ceremony and presented brief remarks. Santos thanked the chapter for its service to the community. The day’s featured speaker was Joseph Sorbera, the chapter’s newest member. At the conclusion of all remarks, a wreath was placed at the statue. Photo courtesy of Lou Pandolfi

