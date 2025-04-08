Auditions for WHATCo’s ‘The Tempest’ upcoming

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company announces open auditions for its Shakespeare production — “The Tempest” — which will be performed this summer.

Auditions will take place Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., at the Spanish Pavilion Event Room (downstairs), 31 Harrison Ave., Harrison (parking available in the lot, additional street parking available.)

Performances will take place outdoors at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, 102 State St., Hackensack, July 9, 16 and 23. Additional performances will take place at outdoor venues in West Hudson (locations to be announced.)

“The Tempest” explores complex themes of power, freedom, empathy and forgiveness, and nature versus nurture, with Prospero’s journey of revenge and eventual release, highlighting the destructive nature of control and the potential for reconciliation.

Actors ages 18 to 80+ are invited to read from provided sides and should be prepared to list all conflicts between auditions and the production dates on audition form.

Contact shakes@whatconj.org with questions or for additional information. Visit whatconj.org/auditions for audition materials.

