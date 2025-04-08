Auditions for WHATCo’s ‘The Tempest’ upcoming

The West Hudson Arts & Theater Company announces open auditions for its Shakespeare production — “The Tempest” — which will be performed this summer.
Auditions will take place Wednesday, April 16 and Thursday, April 17, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., at the Spanish Pavilion Event Room (downstairs), 31 Harrison Ave., Harrison (parking available in the lot, additional street parking available.)
Performances will take place outdoors at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, 102 State St., Hackensack, July 9, 16 and 23. Additional performances will take place at outdoor venues in West Hudson (locations to be announced.)
“The Tempest” explores complex themes of power, freedom, empathy and forgiveness, and nature versus nurture, with Prospero’s journey of revenge and eventual release, highlighting the destructive nature of control and the potential for reconciliation.
Actors ages 18 to 80+ are invited to read from provided sides and should be prepared to list all conflicts between auditions and the production dates on audition form.
Contact shakes@whatconj.org with questions or for additional information. Visit whatconj.org/auditions for audition materials.
Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.