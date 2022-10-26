Obituaries for 26 October 2022

Mary McGaughran

Mary McGaughran (nee Fallon) of Kearny died at home Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

She was 93.

Visitation for Mary was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mary was born in Harrison and at the age of 5, her parents moved the family back to their hometown of Paisley, Scotland. She had many interesting stories about what it was like living and growing up in Scotland during World War II. The family returned to the United States in 1948 and settled in Kearny where Mary married and raised her family.

Mary worked in the Accounts Receivable Department at Congoleum-Nairn in Kearny and prior to retirement at Ellen Tracy, Inc., in Lyndhurst. During her retirement, she was a member of the Henrietta Benstead Senior Citizens Center. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and enjoyed her trips down the shore.

Surviving are her sons James McGaughran, David McGaughran and daughter Linda McGaughran. She was the grandmother of Peter McGaughran and great-grandmother of Ethan McGaughran. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Isabella Fallon, her brother Jeremiah Fallon and by her former spouse George McGaughran.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Sheila Giordano

Sheila Giordano (nee Fay), 85, of Kearny, died Oct. 17, 2022.

Visitation for Sheila was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Born in Jersey City, Sheila was a lifelong Kearny resident. A summa cum laude graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University in political science. Sheila earned a master’s degree in English as a Second Language from Jersey City State College. She was a proud educator throughout her career, working for the Essex County Educational Services Commission and for Holy Cross Elementary School in Harrison, teaching first grade until her retirement in 2008.

Sheila was deeply devoted to her family and especially treasured spending Christmas and other holidays with the ones she loved most.

Sheila was the beloved wife of 60 years to Fred Giordano; loving mother of Michael Giordano and his wife Karen and Matthew Giordano and his wife Sharon; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Abigail and Anthony. She was also the dear sister of Joan Pacesa and the late Patricia Connors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Charles J. Varano

Charles J. Varano, 76, a lifelong resident of Harrison, died Oct. 18, 2022.

Beloved husband of Angela Varano (nee Cicchino), he was the devoted father of Joseph Varano, Nicole Renzulli and her husband Joseph, and Lisa Lopazanski and her husband Brain. Loving grandfather of Victoria Varano and Brandon Lopazanski, he was the dear brother-in-law of Tom Speck and Al Cicchino, and Maryann Cicchino. Charlie is also survived by his canine companion “Roonie” as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Patrick Varano, brother-in-law Michael Cicchino and sisters-in-law Elaine Speck and Kathy Cicchino.

Retirement was not in Charlie’s mind. He was a Belleville Postal Worker for 11 years before venturing into the food truck business with his wife Angela, establishing “Angela & Charlie’s Dog House, Harrison. Charlie and Angela were at all town events as well as Little League games. Charlie served in the US Army from 1966-1968, stationed in the DMZ Zone, Korea.

If you knew Charlie, he was always the life of the party, from parties to card games — Charlie always had a good time. He was an avid fan of the NY Giants as well as the NY Yankees. But, what he truly enjoyed was a nice glass of Carlo Rossi burgundy wine. In addition to wine, Charlie also listened and sang to Dean Martin, plus some oldies. Charlie will truly be missed by many loving family and friends.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral service took place at the funeral home. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

