Clara Maass Medical Center appoints new chief administrative officer

Thomas Burke has been appointed Chief Administrative Officer at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, effective Monday, Feb. 24, RWJBarnabas Health announced.

In his new role, Burke will provide strategic leadership and oversight for the hospital and work closely with other senior leaders to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of exceptional, patient-centered care and safe, high-quality access and outcomes.

“Tom has extensive experience driving growth and operational excellence and has a deep understanding of the evolving healthcare market,” Tom Biga, executive vice president and president, Northwest Region for RWJBarnabas Health, said. “I am confident his skills will serve Clara Maass Medical Center and RWJBarnabas Health well as we continue in our journey to deliver quality, compassionate care to our communities.”

Burke’s career includes 25 years of operational and clinical leadership experience in large matrixed and academic health care systems. Most recently, he served as President of the Hartford Market at Trinity Health of New England, leading St. Francis Hospital (a Level 1 Trauma Center and teaching hospital), Mount Sinai Rehabilitation Hospital and integrated facilities.

During his tenure, the healthcare system was awarded seven consecutive “A” Hospital Safety Score ratings by the Leapfrog Group, awarded IBM Watson Top 15 Teaching Hospital status nine times and named to the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to Trinity Health of New England, Burke worked in healthcare operations leadership roles at organizations like Prospect Medical Holdings in California, Waterbury Hospital in Connecticut and Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic – Saint Mary Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

A registered pharmacist in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, Burke graduated with a bachelor’s degree from University of the Sciences (Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science) and received his MBA from St. Joseph’s University. He serves as a board member of the Connecticut Science Center, and previously MetroHartford Alliance and the Connecticut Health Council.

