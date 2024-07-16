At least 3 members of NJ’s Congressional delegation call for Menendez to resign following conviction

At least three members of New Jersey’s Congressional Delegation have called upon U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez to resign following his conviction on 16 federal bribery charges that included obstruction of justice, bribery and serving as a foreign agent.

U.S. Reps. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-9, and U.S. Rep. Bonnie Coleman, D-12, both once staunch Menendez supporters, each made their calls today.

“This is a sad final chapter to what was a productive career,” Pascrell, who was hospitalized earlier this week with a fever, said. “For the good of our great state, the Congress, and America, Sen. Menendez should resign.”

Said Coleman:

“Though this is a sad day for New Jersey, I find solace in the fact that justice was done. I commend the jury for their fairness, impartiality and commitment to upholding the rule of law. It is clear following his conviction that Sen. Menendez cannot effectively represent the state of New Jersey in the United States Senate. For the good of our great state, he must resign.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep Andy Kim, D-3, another New Jersey Democrat who is currently the party’s nominee to replace Menendez, who is still running for the seat as an unaffiliated candidate, called for him to resign 10 months ago. He repeated that call today.

“This is a sad and somber day for New Jersey and our country,: Kim said. “Our public servants should work for the people, and today we saw the people judge Sen. Menendez as guilty and unfit to serve. I called on Sen. Menendez to step down when these charges were first made public and now that he has been found guilty, I believe the only course of action for him is to resign his seat immediately. The people of New Jersey deserve better.”

Gov. Philip D. Murphy said if Menendez doesn’t resign his seat, he ought to be expelled from the U.S. Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York also called for the senator to resign.

“In light of this guilty verdict, Sen. Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country and resign,” Schumer said.

Menendez, who fended off other charges years ago, faces many years in prison, perhaps for the rest of his natural life.

Menendez was defiant after the jury’s verdict and he vowed to continue to fight via an appeal.

“Obviously, I’m deeply disappointed by the jury’s decision. I have every faith that the law and the facts did not sustain that decision and that we will be successful upon appeal,” the 70-year-old Menendez said. “I have never violated my public oath. I have never been anything but a patriot of my country and for my country. I have never, ever been a foreign agent, and the decision rendered by the jury today would put at risk every member of the United States Senate in terms of what they think a foreign agent would be.”

