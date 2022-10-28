St. Paul’s Ave., off Wittpenn Bridge in Jersey City, will be closed this weekend

The New Jersey Department of Transportation will conduct a railroad crossing rehabilitation project requiring the closure and detour of St. Paul’s Avenue in Jersey City, Hudson County.
Beginning at 7 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, until 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, NJDOT’s contractor, Tracks Unlimited, is scheduled to close and detour St. Paul’s Avenue in both directions between West Side Avenue and Covert Street in Jersey City to remove the existing railroad crossing and reconstruct the crossing and approaches. Access will be maintained for local traffic. The following detours will be in place:
St. Paul’s Avenue westbound detour:
- Motorists on St. Paul’s Avenue westbound will be directed to turn left onto Tonnele Avenue
- Turn right onto Broadway
- Turn right onto Wallis Avenue to merge onto Route 1&9 Truck northbound
- Take the ramp to St. Paul’s Avenue
St. Paul’s Avenue eastbound detour:
- Motorists on St. Paul’s Avenue eastbound will be directed back to the ramp for Route 1&9 Truck southbound at Duffield Avenue
- Turn left onto Broadway
- Turn left onto Tonnele Avenue, back to St. Paul’s Avenue
Route 7 eastbound ramp to St. Paul’s Avenue detour:
- Motorists taking the ramp from Route 7 eastbound to St. Paul’s Avenue will be directed to turn left onto St. Paul’s Avenue westbound
- Turn left onto the ramp for Route 1&9 Truck southbound at Duffield Avenue
- Turn left onto Broadway
- Turn left onto Tonnele Avenue, back to St. Paul’s Avenue
